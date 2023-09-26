“Frozen” and “Encanto” Disney on Ice show stopping in Omaha in 2024

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto
Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto(Feld Entertainment)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Disney animated films will come to life as part of Disney on Ice early next year.

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto will skate into Omaha for an eight-show run at CHI Health Center in March of 2024. Audiences will see characters like Anna, Elsa, and Mirabel, as well as traditional Disney favorites like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Olaf narrates the story of Frozen, part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, along with Kristoff and Sven in a race to bring back summer.

Encanto will follow, centered on the Madrigal family at their home in the mountains of Colombia.

A pre-show Character Experience is also available, complete with interactive time with the characters and photo opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased through the tour’s website.

The eight shows’ dates and times:

  • Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

