Lincoln Police respond to shooting in North Bottoms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday. The incident was reported at around 3:57 p.m.

According to a reporter in the area, around 10 police cars were seen responding to the incident.

LPD said one person in relation to the incident is currently in custody.

According to LPD, the person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connect to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.