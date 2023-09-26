Lincoln Police arrest man involved in North Bottoms shooting

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday. The incident was reported at around 3:57 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 38-year-old Brent Lopez, an ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault, in relation to a shooting that injured a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services caseworker on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of North 7th and Y Streets for a person shot at 3:57 p.m. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with one gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to LPD, two DHHS caseworkers had been responding to the home for a child welfare check. While they were on the grass in front of the home, police said Lopez came outside and fired multiple rounds with a handgun from the front porch. One case worker was shot once, the other was not injured.

Police arrested Lopez of Lincoln without incident for assault on an officer, a Class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. Three children present at the time of the shooting were interviewed at the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and will be cared for at a safe location.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is following up with evidence collection and interviews as the investigation continues.

Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402- 441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Nebraska vs Michigan
Huskers prepare to host #2 Michigan on Saturday

Latest News

Kayla Tobey
Lincoln mom advocates for drug felons to receive SNAP benefits
Kayla Tobey
Kayla Tobey visits capitol hill
A district judge sentenced Charles Kanode to 35 years in prison for attempting to arrange the...
Kanode sentenced for conspiracy to kill witnesses
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Another pleasant day...but much warmer temperatures are headed this way...
'Project Connect Lincoln' holds 13th event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Project Connect Lincoln offers healthcare to those in need