NSP arrests Omaha Man in child exploitation investigation

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit have arrested an Omaha man after a child exploitation investigation.

Tuesday morning, NSP performed a search warrant at the residence of 4822 South 143rd Street, in Omaha. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

According to NSP, the resident, 48-year-old Joesph R. Thompson, was arrested for one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Thompson was lodged in Douglas County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

