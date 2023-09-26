Project Connect Lincoln offers healthcare to those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From healthcare and childcare to pet services, Project Connect Lincoln covered all grounds at its 13th annual event.

The event is an initiative put together by the Lincoln Homeless Coalition and the Department of Veteran Affairs, joining forces to create a hub for Lincoln’s most vulnerable to get the help they need.

Homelessness in the capital City has reached about 2,500 people a year. The coalition said 5% of those without homes are military veterans, and a fourth were children.

Organizations from across Nebraska offered services like haircuts, photo booths, medical care, and dental care, all at no cost.

There were also places for people to receive information on legal issues, crisis intervention, and education. For veterans, booths were available to sign up for benefits and job opportunities.

Those attending would be able to leave with clothes and hygiene products that volunteers say can give them a sense of pride and dignity.

If they have a job interview and they don’t have those things to feel good about themselves and appearance when they go or just taking care of themselves, its a real sense of dignity that we’re offering them as they come here today,” said Peter Schnake, assistant director of marketing at United Way.

Schnake is a third-year volunteer with United Way, but he’s not the only return helper. People all around Lincoln have signed up as buddies to people who participated in the event, walking them booth to booth to make sure all their needs are covered.

Many of them are repeat volunteers from years prior and University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who are invested in helping the community.

“The community response has been fantastic, we have over 300 volunteers that help every year,” said Lee Heflebower, co-chair at Project Connect. “Including some of the volunteers from some of our sponsors. For example, the Fiserv, and United Way folks are here. So it’s really heartwarming to have so many folks come together all at one spot.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.