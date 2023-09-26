SCC faces pushback over proposed property tax increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will see the Southeast Community College Board take a critical vote on a proposed budget, which would significantly increase its pool of property tax revenue.

Last week, at a property tax public hearing, the crowd overflowed into the hallway. Homeowners from across the county voiced their discontent with the status quo of inflating property tax bills.

Southeast Community College was the target for many speeches—with its plan to raise its tax levy from 7.37 cents to 8.5 cents. Even the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce rebuked the college.

“Because of that long history of collaboration, it’s particularly difficult to be here tonight to express our concern and disagreement with the proposed 2024 SCC budget,” Jason Ball, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said at the public hearing last week.

The Chamber joined several other organizations like the Lincoln Independent Business Association and the Nebraska Farm Bureau. In writing a letter to oppose the move, which would amount to a roughly $17 million increase in collected property taxes from SCC’s 15-county area.

“We are not opposed to what SCC is doing for the public; they are educating the workforce,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. “That’s important for our industry, but the fact that they’re being irresponsible financially in their asking of property tax payers is just difficult to stomach.”

No SCC official was willing to speak Monday about the proposed levy increase. In a statement, the college said, “The college believes it would not be appropriate to comment today since the Board of Governors will vote on the tax levy on Tuesday.”

SCC previously told the Nebraska Examiner that restraint governed the college’s fiscal policy, only using about 70% of its taxing authority, and this is the last year SCC would be able to capture it before the funding shifts.

That change stems from LB 243. Next year, community colleges will be funded through a state cash pool instead of independent property taxes.

The meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday on the Milford Campus and is open to the public.

