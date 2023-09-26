Standoff situation near Gering High School

Officers are called out to block off a residential neighborhood near 19th Street and U Street...
Officers are called out to block off a residential neighborhood near 19th Street and U Street in Gering.(Angel Alvarez)
By Angel Alvarez and Travis Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Officers are called out to block off a residential neighborhood near 19th Street and U Street in Gering.

At 3:38pm local law enforcement, reported gunfire in the neighborhoods near Northfield and Gering High School.

Both Northfield and GHS remained in lockdown and Lincoln, Geil and Gering Middle School were cleared to do a controlled release according to Jennifer Sibal Director of Communications and Engagement.

We will have an update as more details come in.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
Lincoln Police arrest man involved in North Bottoms shooting
Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
Orignial monument to Hugh Glass seen today.
Family of famed poet plans to breach century-old monument to unlock mystery inside

Latest News

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors voted to reverse course after months of...
Southeast Community College will not raise tax levy
As the expiration date for the nations Farm Bill nears, one Lincoln mom, who is a a drug felon,...
Lincoln mom advocates for drug felons to receive SNAP benefits
A district judge sentenced Charles Kanode to 35 years in prison for attempting to arrange the...
Kanode sentenced for conspiracy to kill witnesses
The Southeast Community College Board of Governors voted to reverse course after months of...
SCC Tax Levy Increase Fails
LPD arrested Brent Lopez, an ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for...
Lincoln Police arrest man involved in North Bottoms shooting