Standoff situation near Gering High School

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Officers are called out to block off a residential neighborhood near 19th Street and U Street in Gering.

At 3:38pm local law enforcement, reported gunfire in the neighborhoods near Northfield and Gering High School.

Both Northfield and GHS remained in lockdown and Lincoln, Geil and Gering Middle School were cleared to do a controlled release according to Jennifer Sibal Director of Communications and Engagement.

We will have an update as more details come in.

