Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited and fired after fight with teens
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway

Latest News

There was no big winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball jackpot reaches $835 million after no one wins Monday
A Milford staple is closing its doors after 51 years of business. Subway Motors’ legacy was...
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
Several agencies held a public hearing on last Tuesday, which is necessary by law, to go over...
SCC faces pushback over proposed property tax increase
There’s increased pessimism about the present and future of rural Nebraska, according to the...
Growing pessimism found in latest annual poll of rural Nebraskans