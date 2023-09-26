Visiting a local landmark in Pawnee County

DU BOIS, Neb. (KOLN) - Pure Nebraska recently paid a visit to the Czech Hall in rural Du Bois. It has a number of features including a special dance floor and painted canvas stage curtains.

The Czech Hall was built in 1921, but abandoned in the 1970′s. It was later saved by the efforts of Mary Barker. “I was president at the time of the DuBois Community Club, and we didn’t have any place to meet,” Barker said. “I remembered this hall, and remembered it was vacant, but I didn’t know how bad it was.” When Barker took a closer look at the hall, she found it to be in major disrepair. She decided to save it. “I took a scoop shovel and got seven piles of stuff in the truck and hauled to the dump,” Barker said. “It was about seven truckloads.” That’s how the effort to save the hall got started.

“Then I thought, if I got it clean enough, we could have a Mother’s Day get-together here, and we could see if anybody else was interested in saving this old building,” Barker said. That Mother’s Day gathering was a success. In addition, Barker sold hundreds of kolaches as a fundraiser to get a new roof on the building. Over time, many people joined the restoration effort. The hall was put on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1990′s. Eventually, it reopened, and many people continue working to maintain the building.

The hall is a meaningful place to many. Bob Blecha remembers going to dances here as a child. “I grew up in this hall,” Blecha said. “I grew up sleeping on the chairs. At 11 o’clock, my folks brought me to all of the dances. They didn’t know anything as a babysitter, so I came to every dance they came to.” Blecha must have been influenced by the music, because he formed his own band called Bob Blecha and the Bouncing Czechs in 1963. His band has played at the hall many times.

Blecha said a notable feature of the hall is the dance floor. “They built a dance floor from the center board out, so the boards go around the floor,” Blecha said. “It ain’t straight one way or the other. As you dance around the floor, the boards are built that way.” Another notable feature is the painted canvas curtains, which were recently repaired. “Those curtains are beautiful,” Blecha said. The curtains are raised with each polka performance, and during our visit to the hall, Bob gave us a taste of what live music can sound like by playing his accordion.

This Czech Hall is designed in the Czech-American Baroque Revival style and is a landmark in Pawnee County. From meetings to dances, it has served multiple functions. The goal is to keep this hall open and operational for years to come. “I played my first dance here, and I plan on playing my last one here,” Blecha said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.