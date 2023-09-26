Wednesday Forecast: Another pleasant day...but much warmer temperatures are headed this way...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cool, crisp mornings and mild afternoons are about to be replaced by “hotter-and-breezier” weather conditions...

5-Day Outlook
One more very nice late-September day is on tap for our region on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine...comfortable temperatures...and fairly light winds. Thursday will mark the beginning of some weather changes for our area as an upper-level trough of low pressure will set up shop over the western US. This system will allow a high pressure ridge to take control over much of the Central Plains...including Nebraska. That will lead to a significant warming trend and increasing southerly winds for the second-half of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Some temperature records for late-September “may” be threatened...both overnight lows and afternoon highs...but even if records are not broken, highs in the 80s and 90s are a good bet for many all the way through the weekend. Average readings this time of year are mainly in the low-to-mid 70s. At this point...the high heat and increasing winds will NOT be accompanied by any significant rain chances. A weak disturbance or two may make its way into the expected southerly flow...but precipitation chances would be small...and any rainfall totals would be minimal as drought conditions worsen.

7-Day Precipitation Potential
Lows tonight will again fall into the low 40s-to-low 50s...with some 30s again possible in the far west.

Wednesday AM Lows
Highs on Wednesday will range from the mid 70s-to-mid 80s.

Highs On Wednesday
Lows tomorrow night won’t be quite as cool...with most areas holding in the mid 40s-to-mid 50s.

Thursday AM Lows
Highs on Thursday will begin to reflect the upcoming warm-up...with numbers jumping into the low 80s-to-low 90s.

Highs On Thursday
A summer-like sizzle will then dominate the Friday...Saturday...Sunday period.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
Much-warmer-than-average conditions will run into the middle of next week...and rain chances over the next seven days do not look good.

7-Day Outlook
If the latest 8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook verifies...we could be looking at warmer-than-average readings well into October.

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook
The 8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook gives Nebraska a “slightly-better-than-average” chance for ABOVE NORMAL moisture from October 4th through October 10th.

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook
