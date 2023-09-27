Honoring the Pawnee Scouts

FORT KEARNY STATE HISTORICAL PARK, Neb. (KOLN) - An event is coming up at Fort Kearny State Historical Park to honor the role of the Pawnee Scouts in the U.S. Army. In this story, we learn more about their role.

We caught up with Gene Hunt who is the Superintendent at Fort Kearny State Historical Park, to talk about the Pawnee Scouts. “For a number of years, there was little conflict between settlers and Native Americans,” Hunt said. “But as time went on, and more settlers arrived, more outbreaks happened. It turns out the U.S. Army was inefficient in being able to protect settlers and the Union Pacific through Nebraska. So, the Pawnee Scouts were recruited here at Fort Kearny. Over the years, more than 1,000 Pawnee became scouts for the U.S. Army. The Army was appreciative of them, and the Union Pacific was appreciative, because they knew the terrain.”

“At Fort Kearny, we were referred to as their home base,” Hunt said. “They would come here for rations. But in later years, they were closer to forts like Fort McPherson or Fort Sidney, because that was where more of the action was happening.”

Hunt points out the concept of the Pawnee Scouts would not have happened without the help of the North Brothers. “Frank North was asked to recruit Pawnee braves,” Hunt said. “They made him a captain, and his brother Luther was also instrumental in carrying out various duties.”

The descendants of the Pawnee Scouts are coming to Fort Kearny on October 7 to be recognized. In addition, the Pawnee Seed Preservation Society is celebrating 20 years of growing genuine Pawnee corn. Hunt has also been raising vegetables that the Pawnee would have raised when they used to live in what is now Nebraska.

“Because it’s the 150th year of Kearney, the 175th anniversary of Fort Kearny, and the 150th anniversary of the removal of the Pawnee to Oklahoma, we believe it is such an honor to have the descendants of the Pawnee Scouts come back to Nebraska,” Hunt said. Organizers are looking forward to the celebration on October 7 at Fort Kearny, and the public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.