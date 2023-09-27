H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues, Sept. 26)

Highlights of Tuesday's high school volleyball matches in the 10/11 area.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
H.S. Volleyball Scores (Tuesday, Sept. 26)

Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)

Ansley-Litchfield def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 (3-0)

Aurora def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 (3-1)

BDS def. Southern, 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 (3-0)

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)

Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)

Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 (3-0)

Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 16-14 (3-2)

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)

Boone Central def. Ord, 25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17 (3-1)

Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 29-27, 22-25, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 (3-0)

College View Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)

College View Academy def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)

Crete def. York, 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 (3-0)

Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 (3-0)

Dorchester def. Sterling, 25-20, 19-25, 25-10, 25-13 (3-1)

EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 (3-1)

Elba def. Harvard, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Syracuse, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Freeman def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 (3-0)

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Fullerton def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17 (3-1)

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14 (3-1)

Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 (3-1)

Gretna def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12 (2-1)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-20 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16 (2-1)

Howells-Dodge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-6 (2-0)

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 (3-0)

Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-14 (2-0)

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-7, 25-18 (2-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 (3-1)

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7 (3-0)

Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25 (3-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 (3-1)

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-7, 20-25, 12-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)

Madison def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)

Malcolm def. Wahoo, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 (3-1)

Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-4, 25-4, 25-9 (3-0)

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-8, 25-8 (3-0)

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-22, 25-19 (2-0)

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 26-24, 25-15 (2-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0)

Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 (3-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-23 (2-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)

Omaha Central def. Bellevue East, 26-24, 25-10, 19-25, 20-25, 15-7 (3-2)

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-3, 25-6 (3-0)

Omaha Mercy def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)

Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-10 (2-0)

Overton def. Giltner, 25-22, 25-10 (2-0)

Overton def. Shelton, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-21 (2-0)

Pine Bluffs, WY def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)

Plainview def. Bloomfield, 29-27, 25-17 (2-0)

Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-17 (2-0)

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 (3-0)

Plattsmouth def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-23, 27-25 (3-0)

Pleasanton def. Blue Hill, 25-8, 25-20, 25-18 (3-0)

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Potter-Dix def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-14 (2-0)

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17 (2-0)

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-19 (2-0)

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

Sandhills/Thedford def. Paxton, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24 (2-1)

Scottsbluff def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 (3-1)

Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 (3-0)

Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25 (3-0)

Shelton def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-18 (2-0)

Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-16 (2-0)

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)

Southwest def. St. Francis, KS, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)

St. Paul def. Central City, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 (3-1)

Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-20 (2-0)

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 25-10 (2-0)

Superior def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)

Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20 (3-0)

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)

Thayer Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)

Wallace def. Brady, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Wallace def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-21, 18-25, 25-7 (2-1)

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Waverly def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0)

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-13, 25-11 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Howells-Dodge, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-8, 25-13 (2-0)

Wynot def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-12 (2-0)

Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)

Yutan def. Mead, 25-11, 25-11, 25-23 (3-0)

