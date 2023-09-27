H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues, Sept. 26)
H.S. Volleyball Scores (Tuesday, Sept. 26)
Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)
Ansley-Litchfield def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 (3-0)
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 (3-1)
BDS def. Southern, 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 (3-0)
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)
Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 (3-0)
Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 16-14 (3-2)
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)
Boone Central def. Ord, 25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17 (3-1)
Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 29-27, 22-25, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 (3-0)
College View Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
College View Academy def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
Crete def. York, 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 (3-0)
Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 (3-0)
Dorchester def. Sterling, 25-20, 19-25, 25-10, 25-13 (3-1)
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 (3-1)
Elba def. Harvard, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Syracuse, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)
Freeman def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 (3-0)
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Fullerton def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17 (3-1)
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 (3-1)
Gretna def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12 (2-1)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-20 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16 (2-1)
Howells-Dodge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-6 (2-0)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 (3-0)
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-14 (2-0)
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-7, 25-18 (2-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 (3-1)
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7 (3-0)
Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 (3-1)
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-7, 20-25, 12-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)
Madison def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)
Malcolm def. Wahoo, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 (3-1)
Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-4, 25-4, 25-9 (3-0)
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-8, 25-8 (3-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-22, 25-19 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 26-24, 25-15 (2-0)
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0)
Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 (3-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-23 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Omaha Central def. Bellevue East, 26-24, 25-10, 19-25, 20-25, 15-7 (3-2)
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-3, 25-6 (3-0)
Omaha Mercy def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-10 (2-0)
Overton def. Giltner, 25-22, 25-10 (2-0)
Overton def. Shelton, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-21 (2-0)
Pine Bluffs, WY def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)
Plainview def. Bloomfield, 29-27, 25-17 (2-0)
Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-17 (2-0)
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 (3-0)
Plattsmouth def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-23, 27-25 (3-0)
Pleasanton def. Blue Hill, 25-8, 25-20, 25-18 (3-0)
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
Potter-Dix def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-14 (2-0)
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17 (2-0)
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-19 (2-0)
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
Sandhills/Thedford def. Paxton, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24 (2-1)
Scottsbluff def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 (3-1)
Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 (3-0)
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25 (3-0)
Shelton def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-18 (2-0)
Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-16 (2-0)
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)
Southwest def. St. Francis, KS, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)
St. Paul def. Central City, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 (3-1)
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-20 (2-0)
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 25-10 (2-0)
Superior def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20 (3-0)
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)
Wallace def. Brady, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Wallace def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-21, 18-25, 25-7 (2-1)
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Waverly def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0)
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-13, 25-11 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells-Dodge, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-8, 25-13 (2-0)
Wynot def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-12 (2-0)
Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
Yutan def. Mead, 25-11, 25-11, 25-23 (3-0)
