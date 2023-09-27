Huskers selling pieces of court from historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023. (PHOTO/Brent Weber)(WOWT)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Volleyball Day in Nebraska captivated the sports world last month, setting the record for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event ever.

Now, Husker fans can own a part of the historic day.

Nebraska announced it’s selling 5,000 pieces of the court that the Huskers played on at Memorial Stadium.

The price? $92.03.

Each piece of the court comes inside a commemorative plaque display, which lists the records that were broken laid across a photo of Memorial Stadium on Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

To purchase, click here.

