Huskers selling pieces of court from historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Volleyball Day in Nebraska captivated the sports world last month, setting the record for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event ever.
Now, Husker fans can own a part of the historic day.
Nebraska announced it’s selling 5,000 pieces of the court that the Huskers played on at Memorial Stadium.
The price? $92.03.
Each piece of the court comes inside a commemorative plaque display, which lists the records that were broken laid across a photo of Memorial Stadium on Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
