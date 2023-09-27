Huskers selling pieces of court from historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Volleyball Day in Nebraska captivated the sports world last month, setting the record for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event ever.

Now, Husker fans can own a part of the historic day.

Nebraska announced it’s selling 5,000 pieces of the court that the Huskers played on at Memorial Stadium.

The price? $92.03.

Each piece of the court comes inside a commemorative plaque display, which lists the records that were broken laid across a photo of Memorial Stadium on Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

