Kearney man arrested on federal child porn charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces federal charges after investigators allegedly found pictures of children in sexually explicit poses on a social media account.

The U.S. Attorney charged Tucker Harders, 26, with receiving child pornography, possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor and with transportation of obscene matters.

Kearney police arrested Harders at his home Tuesday and he was booked into the Hall County jail. A hearing on those charges is scheduled in federal court Oct. 25.

A Buffalo County Court document indicates that Kearney police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip referred to photos of children in sexually explicit poses that were allegedly found on a social media account linked to Harders. Police used the tip to get a search warrant for Harders’ electronics which led to the federal charges.

Kearney police and the FBI are investigating Harders. Kearney police ask that people report suspicious behavior.

