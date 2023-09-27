Kearney man arrested on federal child porn charges

Tucker Harders is charged with child pornography in federal court.
Tucker Harders is charged with child pornography in federal court.(Hall County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces federal charges after investigators allegedly found pictures of children in sexually explicit poses on a social media account.

The U.S. Attorney charged Tucker Harders, 26, with receiving child pornography, possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor and with transportation of obscene matters.

Kearney police arrested Harders at his home Tuesday and he was booked into the Hall County jail. A hearing on those charges is scheduled in federal court Oct. 25.

A Buffalo County Court document indicates that Kearney police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip referred to photos of children in sexually explicit poses that were allegedly found on a social media account linked to Harders. Police used the tip to get a search warrant for Harders’ electronics which led to the federal charges.

Kearney police and the FBI are investigating Harders. Kearney police ask that people report suspicious behavior.

