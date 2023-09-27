Know Your Husker: Billy Kemp IV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Billy Kemp IV is in his first season with the Huskers after transferring from Virginia where he spent 5 years. The starting slot receiver for Nebraska is originally from Richmond, Virginia, and followed in his father and sister’s footsteps by attending UVA.

Kemp IV is a do-it-all player for the Huskers as he fields punts, takes handoffs, and catches passes. Through 4 games of the 2023 season, Kemp IV has scored 2 touchdowns and has caught 13 passes for 132 yards. Kemp and Virginia football’s 2022 season was cut short following the tragic shooting that resulted in 3 UVA players: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, being killed.

I caught up with Billy to learn more about his journey to transfer to Nebraska and find out what makes him unique on and off the field.

Chase: Billy, first question for you. What made you choose Nebraska? coming after five seasons at Virginia?

Billy: You know, when I first came on my visit here, it was just the atmosphere and culture that coach Rhule was bringing to the place. You know, Memorial Stadium is a beautiful place in itself.

Chase: This is a little bit more of a hard-hitting question. But obviously last year, Virginia, tragedy of the three players that lost their lives. How special was it when you decided to commit to Nebraska to hold up those jerseys and have the, the array of numbers of those teammates?

Billy: It was special. And you know, just for me, it was just to the point that no work, no matter where I go, they’re always with me. And just a way to show that they’ll never leave my side, and I’ll never not be doing what I’m doing for them.

Chase: What’s something that’s unique about yourself?

Billy: The one thing a lot of people probably don’t know about me is I like to go fishing. You know, take a few friends out with me on the water. It’s less water out here in Nebraska. So I’m still trying to find some fishing spots. But, I think that’s something that nobody really knows about me.

Chase: What’s been your experience so far here and just kind of adopting Nebraska and the big red way?

Billy: Yeah, it’s been amazing and, you know, my teammates, coaches, the fans, they’ve all been very helpful, and you know, adopted me into this Husker family.

