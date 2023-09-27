Lincoln Crime Stoppers: $20,000 dollars worth of left shoes stolen from shop

Lincoln Crime Stoppers: $20,000 dollars worth of shoes stolen from Lincoln shop
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Security video is showing the theft of $20,000 worth of shoes from a Lincoln vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in August.

Lincoln Police officers responded to Exclusive Hype near 17th and O around 6 a.m. Aug. 18 on a report of a shattered window at the business.

Surveillance video shows one of three people slip through security bars and into the store after smashing the window. They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

All three people were able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoe of pairs of sneakers, as right shoes are stored in another room of the building. The video also shows the thieves stealing apparel from the store.

The vehicle is described as a likely a red or orange Volkswagen Atlas.

Foundation damage to a building during a burglary of Cloud 9 smoke shop in Lincoln Sept. 17 is over $25,000.

Video from an outside security camera shows a car, later determined to be stolen, being used to ram the front door of the business near 48th and Dudley.

Security video from Sept. 17 shows four people using a stolen car to break into a Lincoln vape...
Security video from Sept. 17 shows four people using a stolen car to break into a Lincoln vape shop.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The front wall of the building was knocked off its foundation and the front door was busted, allowing four people to get into the business, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Security video from Sept. 17 shows four people using a stolen car to break into a Lincoln vape...
Security video from Sept. 17 shows four people using a stolen car to break into a Lincoln vape shop.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

About $1,000 worth of vape products were stolen in just 30 seconds.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

