Lincoln mom advocates for drug felons to receive SNAP benefits

Kayla Tobey
Kayla Tobey(Kayla Tobey)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the expiration date for the nations Farm Bill nears, one Lincoln mom, who is a a drug felon, is advocating for changes to restrictions when it comes to those benefits by taking it to Capitol Hill.

After two decades, 39-year-old Kayla Tobey is still facing obstacles after serving time in prison for a drug related crime. The biggest of them all is not qualifying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits (SNAP).

Tobey was just 19 years old when she was banned from receiving snap benefits.

“When people get out of prison, they’re supposed to, they’re expected to do all of these things, and it becomes overwhelming, and there’s so many barriers that people have,” she said.

Tobey took a trip to Capitol Hill two weeks ago, along with representatives from Nebraska Appleseed, to meet with U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and Congressmen Mike Flood and Don Bacon to tell them her story.

Caption

“These people are still struggling with, you know, having jobs and getting back on their feet,” Tobey said.

Megan Hamann, economic justice community organizer for Nebraska Appleseed said, ”I think it’s incredibly important to bring people who are really living the impacts of our current laws to our lawmakers so that they can hear firsthand what it’s like to be experiencing some of the negative experiences that can come from our legislation, and ideally make change.”

People with felony drug convictions are under a lifetime federal ban from receiving SNAP benefits.

Nebraska Appleseed said the law was passed in 1996 and currently impacts about 20,000 Nebraskans, including their children and families.

“We were talking about the Restore Act, which would be part of the new Farm Bill, Tobey said. “It would allow people like me who have convictions that have to do with drug distribution to be allowed food stamps again.”

Tobey is a mother to two children and said while she is disqualified from SNAP benefits, her two children are eligible and do receive benefits. However, since she doesn’t qualify and those benefits are based off of a person’s income, her kids only receive a couple hundred dollars a month.

“All of my income is counted, and my two children are counted, but I am not counted,” Tobey said.

Tobey said she’s hoping to change the narrative surrounding those with drug convictions so that they can get the help they need in order to turn their lives around.

At the state level, State Senator Megan Hunt introduced Legislative Bill 88 during the last legislative session to change the provisions relating to eligibility for SNAP benefits.

Senator Hunt’s office said the bill will carry over into the next session, and Senator Hunt will continue to re-introduce the bill until it’s either passed or she’s termed out of the legislature.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Nebraska vs Michigan
Huskers prepare to host #2 Michigan on Saturday

Latest News

Kayla Tobey
Kayla Tobey visits capitol hill
A district judge sentenced Charles Kanode to 35 years in prison for attempting to arrange the...
Kanode sentenced for conspiracy to kill witnesses
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Another pleasant day...but much warmer temperatures are headed this way...
'Project Connect Lincoln' holds 13th event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Project Connect Lincoln offers healthcare to those in need