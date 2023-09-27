Lincoln woman accused of hitting killing two men in court

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taylor Bradley, the Lincoln woman accused of intentionally hitting and killing two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments back in March, was back in court on Tuesday for the first time since she was deemed fit to stand trial.

Bradley appeared in court via Zoom with her case now set to move to district court. She also waived her preliminary hearing.

In addition to being charged in the deaths of two men, Police said Bradley attempted to hit a third person. She was arrested minutes later.

Since then, court officials have been trying to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trail before ruling last month that she is, after initially ordering her to the Regional Center.

Bradley’s arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

