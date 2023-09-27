Lincoln woman accused of hitting killing two men in court

Taylor Bradley, the Lincoln woman accused of intentionally hitting and killing tow maintenance workers in March, was back in court of Tuesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taylor Bradley, the Lincoln woman accused of intentionally hitting and killing two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments back in March, was back in court on Tuesday for the first time since she was deemed fit to stand trial.

Bradley appeared in court via Zoom with her case now set to move to district court. She also waived her preliminary hearing.

In addition to being charged in the deaths of two men, Police said Bradley attempted to hit a third person. She was arrested minutes later.

Since then, court officials have been trying to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trail before ruling last month that she is, after initially ordering her to the Regional Center.

Bradley’s arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
2023 Roca Berry Farm Ticket Giveaway
Nebraska vs Michigan
Huskers prepare to host #2 Michigan on Saturday

Latest News

Nebraska Basketball programs started Fall practice this week with the season 6 weeks away.
NReport: Preseason Practice Underway for Husker
Woman accused of hitting killing two men in court
Woman accused of hitting killing two men in court
Kayla Tobey
Lincoln mom advocates for drug felons to receive SNAP benefits
Kayla Tobey
Kayla Tobey visits capitol hill