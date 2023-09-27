Nebraska lawmaker proposes interim studies on affordable housing amid crisis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s an affordable housing crisis across Nebraska, and ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January, lawmakers are looking at possible solutions.

They looked at two interim studies on affordable housing that would push cities to evaluate their low-cost living options.

6 News spoke to a North Omaha resident who testified at the hearing on the studies on Monday.

“It’s been a frustration for over ten years for me,” It’s been a long battle.”

Gwen Easter had to sell her home because of the high costs of living. It isn’t just an issue in north Omaha but across the metro and the state.

On Monday, Sen. Terrell Mckinney proposed the two study reports and heard feedback from the community.

“The purpose of these reports is to outline and discuss each city’s ongoing initiatives and incentives to provide affordable housing,” Mckinney said.

The overall purpose of these studies is to define what affordable housing looks like in each city. Cities in Nebraska with a population of over 20,000 people would be required to submit an evaluation of how much affordable housing they have every two years.

However, what cities will receive or will do next is still unclear.

For Easter, she believes these studies are sugarcoating the issue.

“There’s been many people that have given suggestions and they still haven’t done anything,” Easter said. “It’s only going to change if they really put what has been asked into practice.”

Lawmakers will reexamine both studies in January when the legislative session begins.

