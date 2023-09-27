Pickup driver out of hospital, arrested following crash at 27th and Vine

The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at 27th & Vine Streets very early Tuesday, Sept. 19.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of 27th and Vine last week was arrested Tuesday morning for his part in the accident, Lincoln Police said.

The crash happened just after midnight September 19 at the intersection of 27th and Vine Streets. The pickup truck sustained significant damage, as did Kohll’s Pharmacy, which had several broken windows and a busted out front entrance.

Justin Enfield, 19, was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and then turned himself into police and was arrested for two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and fleeing a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

It’s unclear the condition of the others involved in the crash. But, LPD said on Wednesday that everyone involved is expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It’s unclear how much damage was done to Kohll’s Pharmacy. LPD is asking anyone with information or video about the crash to contact them at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The moments immediately after a serious crash at 27th & Vine that hospitalized four people...
The moments immediately after a serious crash at 27th & Vine that hospitalized four people Sept. 19(LTU)
The moments immediately after a serious crash at 27th & Vine that hospitalized four people...
The moments immediately after a serious crash at 27th & Vine that hospitalized four people Sept. 19.(LTU)
Lincoln Police say a speeding pickup truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle, sending four people to a Lincoln hospital Sept. 19.

