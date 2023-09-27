Seasonal temperatures Wednesday

1011 Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will continue to bring pleasant temperatures and clear skies across Nebraska Wednesday. The area of high pressure will move east of the state by Thursday and that will mean warmer temperatures for Thursday and then hot temperatures Friday into the weekend. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Friday and Saturday, but at this point, most of Nebraska will stay dry.

Mainly sunny across the state on Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wind will gradually become more easterly to southeasterly 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

High temperatures will be around the average.
Mostly clear and not quite as cool Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures will dip to the 40s and 50s.

Not quite as cool Thursday morning.
Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Thursday. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s. South breeze 15 to 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures Thursday.
Hot and breezy Friday through Monday with a small chance of rain Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Hot temperatures Friday through Monday.
