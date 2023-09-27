Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
Lincoln Police arrest man involved in North Bottoms shooting
Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
Orignial monument to Hugh Glass seen today.
Family of famed poet plans to breach century-old monument to unlock mystery inside

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $850 million after months without a big winner
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff in Gering closes schools Wednesday
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K