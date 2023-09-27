Southeast Community College will not raise tax levy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southeast Community College Board of Governors voted to reverse course after months of public pressure at SCC’s Milford campus on Tuesday. They’re keeping the tax levy flat heading into their final year of property tax collection.

SCC administrators will need to chart a new course on the path to possible, away from a planned levy increase.

“It will create challenges for the institution,” said Paul Illich, SCC president.

They’ll need to steer toward a projected budget $9 million lighter, born from the vote to keep the Levy at 7.37 cents instead of raising it to 8.5 cents.

“This will require some cuts,” Illich said. “We’ll be looking at pausing some construction projects, cutting equipment, technology, operating maintenance. We’ll have to look at some budget re-structuring.”

Some roads on SCC’s Milford campus separate the old from the new.

“We didn’t start modernizing our campuses until about five years ago,” Illich said. “We now have new facilities that need to be maintained. That money was accounted for, we were planning on spending those dollars that are no longer there.”

Officials at SCC said the brave new world of community college funding, created by LB 243, will put the college at a disadvantage.

Though next year will see the equivalent of a 7.5 cent levy to be paid out of a state fund, the funding will grow by just 3.5% a year unless enrollment numbers soar. But with the old property tax model, SCC could rely on a more than 5% increase every year.

Organizations like the Lincoln Independent Business Association and Nebraska Farm Bureau spoke during public comment opposing the rise. After the vote, Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said in a statement:

“At a time when taxpayers are experiencing increased property valuations, we believe this shows a commonsense approach of working with the legislature on community college operating budgets.”

Some on the SCC Board of Governors said fear of reprisal from the state government spurred the 10-1 vote in favor of keeping the levy the same.

“There were others on the board that would’ve voted different, guaranteed,” said Board member Chuck Byers.

So while higher evaluations mean property taxes will still rise, they will not be quite as high as originally proposed from SCC.

