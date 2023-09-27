Standoff in Gering closes schools Wednesday

By Angel Alvarez and Travis Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A standoff in Gering has continued into Wednesday morning, prompting the school district to cancel classes.

Law enforcement says the hostage situation in Gering began at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday when gunfire was reported in the neighborhoods near Northfield and Gering High School.

Both Northfield and GHS remained in lockdown and Lincoln Elementary, Geil Elementary and Gering Middle School were cleared to do a controlled release according to Jennifer Sibal Director of Communications and Engagement.

Roughly 50-100 law enforcement were on scene throughout the night including the FBI.

Very little information about the situation has been released.

On Wednesday morning, Gering Public Schools released this statement: “Out of an abundance of caution and because the stand-off incident near Gering High School still remains active, Gering Public Schools is canceling school for all buildings Wednesday, September 27th. The safety of our staff and students is priority and we encourage families to respect the areas and boundaries marked by law enforcement. We will make an early afternoon decision regarding after-school activity practices based on continued evaluation and communication with law enforcement and update families accordingly.”

Several law enforcement officers on the scene of a standoff in Gering overnight.
Several law enforcement officers on the scene of a standoff in Gering overnight.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
Lincoln Police arrest man involved in North Bottoms shooting
Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Milford shop closes after fire in early May
Fire forces Milford business to close after 51 years
Orignial monument to Hugh Glass seen today.
Family of famed poet plans to breach century-old monument to unlock mystery inside

Latest News

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: $20,000 dollars worth of shoes stolen from Lincoln shop
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: $20,000 dollars worth of shoes stolen from Lincoln shop
The Southeast Community College Board of Governors voted to reverse course after months of...
Southeast Community College will not raise tax levy
As the expiration date for the nations Farm Bill nears, one Lincoln mom, who is a a drug felon,...
Lincoln mom advocates for drug felons to receive SNAP benefits