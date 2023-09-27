Standoff in Gering closes schools Wednesday

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A standoff in Gering has continued into Wednesday morning, prompting the school district to cancel classes.

Law enforcement says the hostage situation in Gering began at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday when gunfire was reported in the neighborhoods near Northfield and Gering High School.

Both Northfield and GHS remained in lockdown and Lincoln Elementary, Geil Elementary and Gering Middle School were cleared to do a controlled release according to Jennifer Sibal Director of Communications and Engagement.

Roughly 50-100 law enforcement were on scene throughout the night including the FBI.

Very little information about the situation has been released.

On Wednesday morning, Gering Public Schools released this statement: “Out of an abundance of caution and because the stand-off incident near Gering High School still remains active, Gering Public Schools is canceling school for all buildings Wednesday, September 27th. The safety of our staff and students is priority and we encourage families to respect the areas and boundaries marked by law enforcement. We will make an early afternoon decision regarding after-school activity practices based on continued evaluation and communication with law enforcement and update families accordingly.”

Several law enforcement officers on the scene of a standoff in Gering overnight. (NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning. (NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.