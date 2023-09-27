Thursday Forecast: The return of summer begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average and near record high temperatures are back for the second half of this week. There could be some rain for parts of the area Friday and Saturday. A cooling trend returns next week.

Thursday is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. A cold front will move through the panhandle and Northwestern Nebraska late Thursday. High temperatures should range from the mid 70s to mid 90s with the coolest temperatures for those locations behind the front. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out near the front. Winds ahead of the cold front will be south and southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Behind the front winds are going to be north and northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and breezy (maybe even windy) for much of the area. High temperatures should range from the mid 70s to mid 90s again. Wind speeds look to be 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms early to mid-morning Friday for the eastern half of the area. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon and evening in mainly Eastern Nebraska. Isolated severe storms are possible in part of North Central and Northeastern Nebraska. Large hail is the main threat. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. One of the reasons for the chance of rain is the cold front stalling out in the area.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Northern Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening. Large hail is the main threat. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out. (KOLN)

The front remains in the area and lifts slowly northward as a warm front Saturday. There is another 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday in mainly Eastern Nebraska. High temperatures look to be in the low 80s to low 90s. It should be breezy with winds mainly from the south at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to around 90. The chance for rain should be done for at least few days. Monday is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures gradually cooling down into the middle of next week.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.