Friday Forecast: Hot & breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 90s return as we end the work week, and they’ll stick around until next week. Due to breezy and relatively low humidity values... there will be high to very high rangeland fire danger over the weekend.

Friday will be a partly to mostly sunny, hot and breezy day! There will be the chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day in central and eastern areas. In far northeastern areas, there is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storms, with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. Overall, Friday will be a mainly dry day. High temperatures will hit the 80s to mid 90s... feeling more like summer than fall! Winds will be from the south between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail possible in far northeastern areas on Friday. (KOLN)

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night and into Saturday morning and we will continue to see breezy conditions with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The chance for isolated showers in central and eastern areas will move in around the time the sun comes up Saturday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s to lower 70s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be a mainly sunny and dry day, but we will see the chance for an isolated shower in central and eastern areas in the first half of the day. The bulk of the activity should be over by the time the Huskers kick off in the afternoon BUT there is the chance for stray activity the remainder of the day. We will continue to be hot and breezy too, grab out the sunglasses and sunblock! High temperatures soar back into mid 80s and lower to mid 90s. The breeze will be warm, from the south between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The 90s and breezy conditions stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week, however we will have cooling trend over the next 7 days. We will have several small chances for rain & storms with the best chance for rain & storms on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

