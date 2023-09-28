Golden Apple Award: Spotlight on an unsung hero

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University present a Golden Apple award to a deserving teacher. This month’s winner is a modest social studies teacher at Lincoln High School.

This unsung hero isn’t used to the spotlight. He prefers to cheer on his students and colleagues from the background. But now, the story is about Anthony Schmidt.

Lincoln High School principal Mark Larson led us into a classroom Monday afternoon. There, we found teachers hanging out, having lunch.

Mr. Schmidt was in the back of the room, totally caught off guard.

“Oh my gosh, I’m glad I dressed up I guess,” Schmidt said.

That’s how this Superior native is, modest to the core. After working in Washington D.C. for eight years, Mr. Schmidt returned to Nebraska and got his teaching degree. Now in year seven at Lincoln High, he hopes he’ll always be a Link.

“I think when I was looking for jobs, it felt like this was my home,” Schmidt said.

Former student Chase Martin had Mr. Schmidt for AP U.S. History. And now Chase is studying to be a history teacher at Doane University. Here’s what Chase wrote in his Golden Apple nomination:

“Mr. Schmidt is the perfect representation of a teacher that goes above and beyond for his students,” Martin said. “I will never forget the support he provided to his students during Covid-19. He builds relationships with ALL students.”

Chase said that Mr. Schmidt is “the goat!”

“I appreciate that,” Schmidt said. “If my students were all like Chase, it makes my job really easy.”

Mr. Larson said students can relate to Mr. Schmidt. This is a second profession for him, he has small town roots, and he’s just real.

“The reason teachers choose to go into education and be teachers is because they want to make an impact and they want to make a difference,” Larson said. “And so an award like this where he’s nominated by a former student who has since been inspired to become a teacher himself is the ultimate affirmation and validation of choice that Anthony made to become a teacher.”

Not only does Mr. Schmidt support his students in the classroom, but he supports them in their activities. He attended Chase’s final baseball game and drove 30 minutes out of town to his graduation party. Schmidt is a supporter who’s not used to the attention we gave him with this award.

“I think I like to be in the background a lot, so I’m very uncomfortable right now,” Schmidt said. “I like to be that listener, that supporter of my colleagues and I want to cheer on their accomplishments. So to have that in front of my colleagues and really my family, was so special. It means a lot that Chase felt that strongly to nominate me, so I’m really honored to get this.”

