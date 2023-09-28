Husker Football: Brian Buschini Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Brian Buschini
Brian Buschini(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletic Dept. Press Release) - University of Nebraska punter Brian Buschini was named a semifinalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, Wednesday morning.

The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership, and the candidates also comprise the pool of nominees for the 2023 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments.

Buschini is looking to become the Huskers’ third Campbell Trophy Award winner, joining Rob Zatechka (1994) and Kyle Vanden Bosch (2000).

Buschini has excelled in the classroom, earning his bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Nebraska in December of 2022 and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in construction engineering and management. Buschini, who began his career at Montana, has been on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in each of his three semesters at Nebraska.

He has started all 16 games since transferring to Nebraska after the 2021 season. Last season, he averaged 44.0 yards per punt on 68 attempts, an average which ranked 25th nationally, as he placed 14 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. This season, he is averaging 42.7 yards per punt and has placed nine of his 19 punts inside the 20-yard line. He was the FCS Punter of the Year and a first-team All-American at Montana in 2021 when he averaged 46.0 yards per punt, including 28 covering at least 50 yards and 30 of his 69 punts downed inside the opponent 20-yard line.

Each nominee must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. He was one of 201 players across all levels of college football to be recognized as a semifinalist.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-15 finalists on Oct. 25, and each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. One of the finalists will be named the winner of the 34th Campbell Trophy® during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5 and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine Sept. 19 that hospitalized four people and damaged...
Pickup driver out of hospital, arrested following crash at 27th and Vine
Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens

Latest News

Jordan Larson smiles while coaching the Huskers during a practice at the Devaney Center.
Larson joins Huskers following Olympic qualifier
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Huskers selling pieces of court from historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska
WR Billy Kemp IV
Know Your Husker: Billy Kemp IV
Rising sophomore Csenge Bácskay is set to compete at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World...
Husker gymnast set for World Gymnastics Championships