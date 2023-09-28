Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting child

Christopher Harding is accused of sexual assault on a child.
Christopher Harding is accused of sexual assault on a child.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will be in court next month after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old.

Court documents show Christopher Harding, 30, is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault on a child. The assaults occurred in May and June of 2020. The documents with more details of the crimes were sealed by a Buffalo County judge.

Kearney police arrested Harding Tuesday morning at his home. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $250,000 bond and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Oct. 25.

The max penalty for a conviction on first degree sexual assault of a child is life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine Sept. 19 that hospitalized four people and damaged...
Pickup driver out of hospital, arrested following crash at 27th and Vine
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: $20,000 dollars worth of left shoes stolen from shop

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue recruiting class.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue awarded $5.9 million federal grant to add 18 firefighters/paramedics
AD Trev Alberts press conference discussing the proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans.
Trev Alberts on chair backs being added to south, east, & west stadium
AD Trev Alberts press conference discussing the proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans.
Trev Alberts: "Our goal is that we want this to be the best place to watch a college football game."
FULL VIDEO: News Conference Lincoln Fire and Rescue Receives Grant For Additional Firefighters
FULL VIDEO: News Conference Lincoln Fire and Rescue Receives Grant For Additional Firefighters
AD Trev Alberts press conference discussing the proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans.
Trev Alberts asking fans for grace, patience on fan disruption