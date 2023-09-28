Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting child

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will be in court next month after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old.

Court documents show Christopher Harding, 30, is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault on a child. The assaults occurred in May and June of 2020. The documents with more details of the crimes were sealed by a Buffalo County judge.

Kearney police arrested Harding Tuesday morning at his home. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $250,000 bond and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Oct. 25.

The max penalty for a conviction on first degree sexual assault of a child is life in prison.

