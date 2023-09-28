Larson joins Huskers following Olympic qualifier

Jordan Larson smiles while coaching the Huskers during a practice at the Devaney Center.
Jordan Larson smiles while coaching the Huskers during a practice at the Devaney Center.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Larson’s picture hangs in the rafters at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. She’s a Husker - and volleyball - legend, and Larson is finding a new way to contribute at her alma mater. Larson is a full-time assistant coach, which is a role she’s taken on while maintaining her playing career. The Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee and Olympic gold medalist was added to the Huskers’ staff in June.

Larson joined the Huskers on the court for their practice Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, she offered instruction and calmly assisted with various drills. Larson is less than a week removed from helping the US Women’s Volleyball Team qualify for the 2024 Olympics. While in Poland, Larson coached the Huskers remotely via text message, FaceTime, and watching film. Nebraska junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause complimented Larson’s commitment to the team over the past few months.

Nebraska currently owns an 11-0 record and is ranked #2 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Larson is impressed with the Huskers, saying they are ‘feisty’ and ‘edgy.’

Get an inside look at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson coaching the Nebraska volleyball team.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine Sept. 19 that hospitalized four people and damaged...
Pickup driver out of hospital, arrested following crash at 27th and Vine
Lincoln Police cited an Air Park Rec Center employee for assault following a fight involving...
Lincoln rec center employee cited after fight with teens

Latest News

Nebraska WBB looks ahead to 2023-24 season
Nebraska WBB looks ahead to 2023-24 season
WR Billy Kemp IV
Know Your Husker: Billy Kemp IV
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson is now an assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball team.
Jordan Larson coaches at Nebraska
Rising sophomore Csenge Bácskay is set to compete at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World...
Husker gymnast set for World Gymnastics Championships