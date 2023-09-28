Larson joins Huskers following Olympic qualifier

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Larson’s picture hangs in the rafters at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. She’s a Husker - and volleyball - legend, and Larson is finding a new way to contribute at her alma mater. Larson is a full-time assistant coach, which is a role she’s taken on while maintaining her playing career. The Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee and Olympic gold medalist was added to the Huskers’ staff in June.

Larson joined the Huskers on the court for their practice Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, she offered instruction and calmly assisted with various drills. Larson is less than a week removed from helping the US Women’s Volleyball Team qualify for the 2024 Olympics. While in Poland, Larson coached the Huskers remotely via text message, FaceTime, and watching film. Nebraska junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause complimented Larson’s commitment to the team over the past few months.

Nebraska currently owns an 11-0 record and is ranked #2 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Larson is impressed with the Huskers, saying they are ‘feisty’ and ‘edgy.’

Get an inside look at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson coaching the Nebraska volleyball team.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.