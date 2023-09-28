Lincoln Fire and Rescue awarded $5.9 million federal grant to add 18 firefighters/paramedics

The grant will cover salaries of the 18 new firefighters/paramedics who are expected to begin service in spring 2024.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue will soon be able to add 18 additional firefighters/paramedics after receiving a federal grant.

On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and LFR Chief Dave Engler announced the City of Lincoln was awarded a three-year, $5.9 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“This SAFER award is an important step in making Lincoln an even safer community,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “By adding 18 first responders to our team at LFR, we bolster our commitment to public safety and enhance our efforts to ensure the well-being of our entire community.”

LFR last received a $2.2 million SAFER grant in 2018 to help pay for 15 additional firefighters/paramedics.

Chief Engler said the purpose of the SAFER grant is to help fire departments ensure four responders are on every engine and truck in service as much of the time as possible. The 18 new staff members will allow LFR to restore the pool of personnel available to fill positions that would have had to be covered by employees on overtime.

“This funding supports our continued focus on strengthening LFR ranks with exceptional personnel ensures that our first responders can carry out their duties to the best of their abilities, with the necessary resources to continue to keep Lincoln safe,” Engler said.

Watch the full press conference below.

FULL VIDEO: News Conference Lincoln Fire and Rescue Receives Grant For Additional Firefighters

