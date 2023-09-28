Madonna’s concussion clinic focuses on helping athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fall brings a busy sports season -- and also an increase in concussions. Of course, they’re injuries that aren’t just seen on the field.

Regardless of how it happens -- Madonna’s Outpatient Rehabilitation facility is placing a strong focus on helping athletes recover.

Car crashes have become the leading cause of traumatic brain injuries among people ages 15 to 24.

That’s what happened to a senior volleyball player at Seward High School.

Thankfully she was able to return to the sport she loved -- and is now healthy after getting the help she needed.

“My car was upside down. I somehow crawled outside of the car,” said Gabi Cepak.

What started as a morning drive trying to make it to school on time in February of 2022, turned into a serious accident for Gabi Cepak. Her collarbone hip and arm were injured, and she was concussed.

“I have realized that after my concussion, I am a lot more. I don’t want to say jumpy, but more protective of my head as well as all my body parts,” said Cepak.

Shortly after the accident, Gabi was easily over stimulated and would often sit alone in a quiet room.

Sarah Lockart with Madonna -- says each patient has customized strategies to help decrease the stress on their brain.

“You want to control the triggers that increase your symptoms. So, for some, it might be light sensitivity, or it might be sound sensitivity. Or it could be things like increased stress, or mental load or physical exertion,” said Lockart.

A couple months after Gabi got out of the hospital, she started outpatient therapy at Madonna which focused on regaining her memory as well as “return to play” exercises that Madonna uses for student athletes.

Cepak says, “I truly think if I didn’t go to Madonna, I would still be having a lot of issues with my learning and comprehension, because they gave me those tools to be able to fix it.”

Nearly 20% of student athletes will experience at least one concussion during the season.

“It’s really, really important that you get the care that you need if your symptoms are not resolved,” said Lockart.

With Gabi’s senior volleyball season in full swing, the special focus placed on healing her brain, helped her meet the cognitive demands to play the game she loves.

Cepak tells us, “I’m so grateful that God has given me this chance to be able to come back. Because I know I’m very lucky.”

She says for anyone who may be experiencing concussion symptoms, that it never hurts to take the extra step to get help.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.