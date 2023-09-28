New 10/11 NOW streaming segment: LNK Streets & Utility Beats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW has added a new streaming segment to its rotation of existing segments: LNK Streets & Utility Beats. The once-a-month segment will feature LTU Director Liz Elliot & 10/11′s Bill Rentschler from the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio. The segment is aimed at keeping up with the latest happenings with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, which covers everything from road construction to bus routes to water and wastewater management in Lincoln.

In the first episode we meet Liz Elliot, the director of LTU, who oversees the largest department within the Lincoln city government. You can watch that first episode in the video player above. Episode 2 is tentatively scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live or on demand in the video player above when it becomes available.

10/11 NOW Streaming Schedule

10/11 NOW streams multiple times throughout the day, covering events like city and state press conferences as they happen, as well as breaking news, weather, and sports. We have several scheduled programs throughout the week, which 10/11 will continue to add to as time goes on.

Mondays at 2 PM - Consumer Safety Spotlight

Wednesdays at 2 PM - Crime Stoppers

Fridays at 2 PM - Inside the Story with Flat Water Free Press

