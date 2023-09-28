Second round of rental assistance now available for Nebraskans

Lancaster County renters are not eligible for the program
By 6 News staff reports and 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second round of rental aid is now available to Nebraskans.

In a press release Thursday, the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority announced that more aid is on the way via the Nebraska Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program is not available for residents of Lancaster and Douglas Counties, which have their own ERA programs and application processes.

Qualifying individuals are renters in Nebraska who are below 80 percent of the median area income and are able to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted their personal finances.

Those who qualify are eligible to receive up to $30,000 for rent and past-due utility payments. The funds will go directly to the recipient’s landlord and utility providers.

The Nebraska Emergency Rental Assistance program will run until the total of $48 million received by the American Rescue Plan has been distributed, or until Sept. 2024, whichever comes first.

To apply, visit nebraskarentalhelp.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

