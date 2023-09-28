Summerlike temperatures return Thursday

1011 Thursday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures will return to Nebraska on Thursday with sunshine and a gusty south-southeast wind. Hot and breezy conditions expected Friday through Monday for much of Nebraska. Record or near record highs will be possible Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance could ignite a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Mainly sunny, breezier and warmer for Thursday across Nebraska. High will return to the 80s and 90s across the state with a south-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Much warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon.
Much warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon.

Breezy and balmy Thursday night into early Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South breeze 10 to 20 mph.

Very mild overnight temperatures for late September.
Very mild overnight temperatures for late September.

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and hot on Friday. Highs will range from the upper 70s in northwest Nebraska to the low to mid 90s in central and southern Nebraska. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in central and eastern Nebraska throughout the day. South wind gusting up to 30 mph. Record high temperature for Lincoln on Friday is 94 degrees set in 2002.

Hot temperatures for central and southern Nebraska.
Hot temperatures for central and southern Nebraska.

Hot and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday. The record high in Lincoln Saturday is 94 degrees set in 1952.

Continued hot and breezy Saturday.
Continued hot and breezy Saturday.

Summerlike temperatures expected for the Husker game on Saturday. Temperatures during the game will be in the lower 90s with a south wind gusting to around 30 mph. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the game.

Slight chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon.
Slight chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon.

The hot temperatures will continue through at least Monday for parts of Nebraska. Cooler temperatures by the middle of next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot conditions will continue in the Lincoln area through at least Monday before cooler...
Hot conditions will continue in the Lincoln area through at least Monday before cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

