Suzanne Pillen visits elementary schools during ‘Agriculture Literacy Week’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elementary school students learned more about agriculture in our state on Wednesday by Nebraska’s first lady.

Suzanne Pillen read a book about farming and agriculture to students in an after-school program at Prescott Elementary Wednesday afternoon. They also talked about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed the week of Sept 25 as “Agriculture Literacy Week” in an effort to encourage reading in and outside the classroom.

The first lady will also be reading to children in Scottsbluff and Columbus later this week.

