Suzanne Pillen visits elementary schools during ‘Agriculture Literacy Week’

Governor Jim Pillen proclaims the week of Sept. 25 as Nebraska Agricultarl literacy Week. Pictured from left to right: Scott Reisig, Scottsbluff Board of Education President, First Lady Suzanne Pillen, Governor Jim Pillen, Courtney Shreve, Director of Outreach Education for Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.(Travis Morris)
By Alaina Tomesh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elementary school students learned more about agriculture in our state on Wednesday by Nebraska’s first lady.

Suzanne Pillen read a book about farming and agriculture to students in an after-school program at Prescott Elementary Wednesday afternoon. They also talked about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed the week of Sept 25 as “Agriculture Literacy Week” in an effort to encourage reading in and outside the classroom.

The first lady will also be reading to children in Scottsbluff and Columbus later this week.

