Team Jack Radiothon raises money for childhood brain cancer research

Visit TeamJackFoundation.org to donate or call 855-Run-Jack.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the 11th straight year, radio stations across Nebraska are banding together for the Team Jack Radiothon to raise funds and awareness about childhood brain cancer.

At the event in Elwood, Nebraska on Thursday, children and families who have been affected by childhood brain cancer will be sharing their stories. Various prizes will also be given out throughout the day from football tickets, Air Pods and signed posters from Husker volleyball players.

This years goal is to raise $200,000, all going to advance research and treatments for childhood brain cancer. In 2022, the 10th year of the radiothon, they reached the $1 million fundraising mark.

“There’s so many different things going on and and to see so many people work so hard to come together for this effort to help these families is it’s pretty cool,” Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation said. “It’s a pretty big production, but it’s it’s worth it, we’re very grateful for everyone involved that helps us put it together.”

Donations are open now, and will close at 6 p.m. Thursday. The radiothon is based out of Elwood, NE but people across the state will be able to listen in on 20 different radio stations. People can also watch it live on the Team Jack Foundation website. To call in and make a donation, call 855-Run-Jack.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine Sept. 19 that hospitalized four people and damaged...
Pickup driver out of hospital, arrested following crash at 27th and Vine
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: $20,000 dollars worth of left shoes stolen from shop

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue recruiting class.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue awarded $5.9 million federal grant to add 18 firefighters/paramedics
AD Trev Alberts press conference discussing the proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans.
Trev Alberts: "Our goal is that we want this to be the best place to watch a college football game."
FULL VIDEO: News Conference Lincoln Fire and Rescue Receives Grant For Additional Firefighters
FULL VIDEO: News Conference Lincoln Fire and Rescue Receives Grant For Additional Firefighters
AD Trev Alberts press conference discussing the proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans.
Trev Alberts asking fans for grace, patience on fan disruption
AD Trev Alberts press conference discussing the proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans.
Trev Alberts on general timelines of stadium renovation