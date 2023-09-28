Work continuing on south Lincoln “quiet zone” plans

Plans for a train "quiet zone" in south Lincoln are uncertain but moving ahead.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s no way to hit the snooze button on a chugging wall of steel, and that’s the problem for many people living near the rail line that runs alongside Nebraska Parkway.

Residents say train horn blasts are almost constantly waking them up at night.

The Railroad Transportation Safety District has been working on plans to turn the area into a “quiet zone” for years now, but it’s complicated.

“We don’t have answers yet,” said Roger Figard, the executive director of the RTSD.

The RTSD has been conducting a study on the railroad crossings in south Lincoln and communicating with the Federal Rail Authority, but progress is slow moving.

“That’s just the frustration of gathering the...final data and the numbers in the information and such so that we can help the community and the board make an informed decision,” Figard said.

Part of that comes from long discussions with the FRA, and part of it is the potential cost: millions more than originally estimated.

So while the path ahead is uncertain, it’s showing some promise.

“There’s absolutely not been a decision made not to move ahead,” Figard said

If those plans go through, it would mean significant changes to signage, medians and pedestrian crossings like in the quiet zone along Cornhusker Highway from 33rd to 84th streets.

The next RTSD board meeting is set for the tail end of this year, meaning Figard will likely have more details at the beginning of next year.

