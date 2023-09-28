YMCA of Lincoln to host Winter Coat Drive for People’s City Mission in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - YMCA of Lincoln will be hosting its third annual Winter Coat Drive throughout October to benefit the People’s City Mission.
From Oct. 1-21, all four Lincoln YMCA locations will be participating in the drive. A kick-off coat distribution will take place at the People’s City Mission Help Center beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Anyone who makes a donation will receive a free pass to “Try the Y” for one week, the YMCA wrote in a press release. Current YMCA members who donate will have a chance to win a free Y 2024 membership.
“The Y has had a long tradition of helping children and families, and this coat drive is an extension of our mission to help those in the community,” Renee Yost, incoming President & CEO of the Lincoln YMCA, said. “As an organization, we’re thrilled to once again partner with the People’s City Mission to meet a critical need for Lincoln’s homeless and impoverished.”
In just two years, over 6,000 coats have been collected from YMCA members and the Lincoln community, YMCA mentioned.
YMCA Coat Drop-off Locations:
Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th Street
Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive
Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive
Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th Street
To learn more about the YMCA Winter Coat Drive, along with a list of additional drop-off locations, visit YMCALincoln.org.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.