Danielle Shenk joins 10/11 This Morning team
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 This Morning team welcomed their new co-anchor, Danielle Shenk, on Friday.

Hailing from the small town of Polk, and an alum of Hastings College, Danielle spent the last five years dedicated to reporting and anchoring in Nebraska. Most recently, she was a familiar face as the evening anchor at KSNB Local4 in Hastings.

Danielle isn’t the only one adjusting to the new 2 a.m. wake up call. Her cat, Delia, is a little confused why her human has to go to bed at 6 p.m. But her new anchor team is giving her all the caffeinated advice.

Danielle joins anchor Bryan Shawver, meteorologist Brad Anderson and reporter Kierstin Foote on the morning team.

You can connect with Danielle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under @danishenk1011 or send her a story idea at danielle.shenk@1011now.com.

