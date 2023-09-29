Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after human remains were found Friday near a Waterloo campground.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found Friday.

DCSO tells 6 News they responded to a campground near the 1200 block of Campanile Road in Waterloo, close to the Platte River.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

