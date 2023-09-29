Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found Friday.

DCSO tells 6 News they responded to a campground near the 1200 block of Campanile Road in Waterloo, close to the Platte River.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.