Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found Friday.
DCSO tells 6 News they responded to a campground near the 1200 block of Campanile Road in Waterloo, close to the Platte River.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.