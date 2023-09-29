Events happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

NEBRASKA BASEBALL FALL BALL VS OMAHA

4pm Fri.; Free admission

The Nebraska baseball program released its 2023 fall schedule, and it includes a home exhibition game this weekend. The Huskers will face off with their instate rival, the Omaha Mavericks. This game will have free admission for all fans. So, come one come all. This event is at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, located at 403 Line Drive Circle. For more information visit www.huskers.com.

OPENING NIGHT WITH HUSKER HOOPS

6pm Doors open, 7pm Event starts, Fri.; Free event, but you must register

Basketball and music come together. This is your first opportunity to see both Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball programs while Epic Records recording artist DDG will perform to close the event’s festivities. There will be introductions of both teams, remarks from Head Coaches Hoiberg and Williams, practices from both programs, contests and more! This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, located at 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. For more information visit www.huskers.com.

THE MOUSE THAT ROARED

7pm Fri. $15 Premium seating, $5 Reserved admission, Additional items for purchase

Lincoln High School Theatre presents the hilarious classic comedy The Mouse That Roared! When the tiny nation of Grand Fenwick’s only export, a special wine, begins to be produced in California, their entire economy collapses. Things look dire until Prime Minister Rupert Mountjoy points out that no country that has declared war on the United States has ever gone hungry. When Field Marshall Tully Bascombe and the 23 other men in the Grand Fenwick army invade the United States, their plan to immediately surrender unravels. This event is at Lincoln High School’s Ted Sorensen Theatre, located at 2229 J Street. For more information call (402) 419-0076 or visit https://tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

HARVEST MOON FESTIVAL

4-7pm Sat.; Free to attend, Items for purchase

You don’t want to miss the Asian Center’s annual Harvest Moon Festival. It’s a celebration of cultural diversity in Lincoln! At this family-friendly event, guests will enjoy a variety of cultural performances, music, food and activities. The Harvest Moon Festival celebrates the harvest and the season of fall. Its roots date back to customs of the Zhou Dynasty (1046 - 256 BC). This event is at Antelope Park Bandshell, located at 1630 Memorial Drive, For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/499602032372269.

AWAKE! FESTIVAL

10am-5pm Sun.; Free to attend

Spend this incredible day exploring a healthier way to live! It will be a day of mind, body, spirit and music. This isn’t your typical health and wellness or metaphysical expo. The experience is carefully crafted to allow you to explore as much or have as little interaction as you like. This event is at Irving Recreation Center, located at 2010 Van Dorn Street. For more information visit https://luxxeventslic.com/awake.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.