Fourth-gen farmer in Belgrade prepares for harvest and new baby

BELGRADE, Neb. (KOLN) - Joel Scott first learned how to drive a tractor at age eight. Seventeen years later, he is still harvesting in Belgrade, Nebraska.

Joel and his father Mark Scott are just starting to harvest soybeans. According to Joel, Nance County has been one of the driest in Nebraska this past summer.

“Everyone says that the rains just split or they just missed their town, but this year, I think it’s very true for us,” Joel said. “We did not get some of the rains that we needed. Fields that were 20 miles apart or 15 miles apart could really just be 180 degrees different. It’s just those couple vital rains in mid-July that really kind of makes or breaks you.”

Although rain has been hard to come by, Scott Farms got some hail last week, causing some of the soybeans to pop out in one of their fields. Wednesdays itinerary included dropping off a semi-load of beans and combining, but not everything goes as planned on the farm.

The semi-load measured as too wet, and the concaves on the combine, which sort the soybeans from debris, were clogged from the prior day’s work.

Joel draws from his childhood experiences on the farm and the knowledge he acquired at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He studied mechanized ag systems and agronomy.

“I thought (those degrees) would be the most useful,” Joel said. “I knew that I was probably going to come back and farm, but I’ve always found equipment and electronics and hydraulics really fascinating. I always liked the mechanical side, and I wanted to try to spend some time away from the farm.”

While at UNL, Joel worked with Santosh Pitla, a university engineer who helped build the autonomous Flex-Ro Ag-Robot. It’s a smaller sized tractor that has sensors to roll through fields and measure phenotype data. But Joel’s father, Mark Scott, said Joel has always shown an interest in agriculture technology since auto-steering was being integrated into farms.

Mark let his first grade son tag along with him to ask questions about autosteer systems.

“Most of the intelligent questions were coming from Joel,” Mark laughed. “And that guy looked at me- because that was his job to explain and he looked at me. He says, ‘Where did this kid come from?’ That’s Joel.”

After Joel came home from college, the farmers figure out more technical problems on their own, rather than asking for help or hiring other services.

Mark said he still knows a few “old tricks,” and he’s used them to give Joel a successful farm to return to after college.

“It’s nice having Joel back, and it’s really hard to work that next generation into the farm,” Mark said. “You got to have a dad that can get them started. There’s no way else they can get going. But we definitely need that young blood out here to keep out communities going.”

The Scotts are keeping the fifth generation of farmers in mind as Joel and his wife Megan prepare to welcome a new baby during harvest. The due date is Nov. 15.

“We probably won’t be done with harvest when baby gets here,” laughed Joel. “But we’ll make it work somehow. I’m sure it will wreck our world.”

Scott Farms usually finishes harvesting before Thanksgiving, but they’ll go to bins nearby and call on neighbors for help if Baby Scott gets here before then.

“Joel is our baby, and now he’s having a baby,” smiled Mark. “We’ve got a lot of grandkids and a lot of babies. I’ll just be tickled the baby comes and its healthy and Megan’s alright.”

Until then, the Scotts will continue to harvest their soybean fields and tackle corn when the time comes.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to come back, and I’m very grateful that I did,” Joel said.

