Husker Soccer Draws With Rutgers, 2-2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senior Eleanor Dale recorded her sixth brace of the season as the Nebraska soccer team tied Rutgers 2-2 on Thursday night in front of 1,116 fans at Hibner Stadium.

With the tie, NU is 7-2-3 (1-1-2 Big Ten) and Rutgers is 5-4-3 (1-2-1 Big Ten). Overall, the Huskers held the advantage in shots (30-13), shots on goal (11-6) and corners (11-1).

To open the game, Rutgers’ Sara Brocius scored in the fifth minute, but their lead didn’t last long as the Huskers scored two minutes later. In the seventh minute, Dale was fouled just outside the 18-yard box and punched the ball into the back of the net off the free kick past the Rutgers goalie.

Then in the 23rd minute, Rutgers took the 2-1 lead with Sam Kroeger’s finish off assists from Allison Lowrey and Riley Tiernan, but the Huskers quickly equalized. In the 43rd minute, Dale scored her nation-leading 15th goal of the season off assists from freshman Ella Rudney and sophomore Emma Prososki.

At the break, the Huskers led in shots (15-8) and corners (5-0), but the Scarlet Knight held the slim margin in shots on goal (5-4).

In the second half, both teams were unable to find the back of the net, but the Huskers led the offensive attack. NU tallied seven shots on goal and six corners, while holding Rutgers to just one shot on goal and one corner in the final 45 minutes.

Senior Sami Hauk played the complete game and recorded four saves. Joining Hauk in playing 90 minutes was defenders Lauryn Anglim and Nicola Hauk, midfielder Sadie Waite, and forwards Dale and Sarah Weber.

Up next, the Huskers continue conference play as they hit the road to face Northwestern on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. (CT). Action will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

