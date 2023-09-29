JRDF One Nebraska walk taking place this weekend in support of type one diabetes research

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The annual JDRF One Walk will kick off its annual event this Sunday to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes research.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. This disease can be diagnosed in both children and adults. Its causes are not fully known, and there is currently no cure. People with type 1 diabetes rely on insulin injections or pumps to survive.

This year’s walk is taking place at Mahoney State Park in Ashland, NE, and the JDRF foundation is striving to raise more than $555,000 to support type 1 diabetes research. The event, organized by JDRF Nebraska-Iowa Chapter, brings together supporters from Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs and surrounding areas, including teams representing local businesses and families who share JDRF’s vision of creating a world without type 1 diabetes.

This weekend provides hope, empowerment and a sense of community for those who have type 1 diabetes or have a loved one with the disease.

“It’s all about that sense of community you get when you when you gather together,” Amy Sharpe, JDRF Nebraska Board Member and mother of a child with type 1 diabetes said. “Whether it’s you that’s dealing with type 1 everyday or your loved one, you’re with others who are going through that same fight.”

The festivities for the walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, featuring activities such as face painting, bounce houses, and snacks. The walk itself is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Donations and registration for the walk are still open.

