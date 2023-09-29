LES Administrative Board approves recommendation for new CEO

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Electric System Administrative Board approved Friday’s recommendation for the new LES CEO.

“After careful consideration, we are pleased to announce that Emeka Anyanwu has been recommended for the role of CEO at LES,” said LES Board Chair Andrew Hunzeker. “The Executive Search Committee responsible for this recommendation weighed input from key LES external stakeholders, the mayor of Lincoln, LES employees and the general public. The LES Administrative Board is pleased to move forward with this recommendation.”

Anyanwu currently serves as Energy Innovation and Resources officer at Seattle City Light. Earlier in his career, Anyanwu spent 16 years at Kansas City Power & Light in various roles in leadership and transmission and distribution operations. He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University.

A national search was conducted to find the next LES CEO over the summer. Four candidates advanced to the final stage in the process and were interviewed by the LES Administrative Board in mid-September. LES also hosted public in-person and virtual sessions with each candidate.

“The LES Board is confident that Emeka Anyanwu will best serve our community at the helm of our electric utility,” Hunzeker said. “Emeka is an innovative thinker, community-minded and understands the resource issues. He has a clear vision of the future for LES and is well-qualified to serve as the next CEO.”

Anyanwu is poised to replace outgoing LES CEO Kevin Wailes, who is retiring after nearly 13 years of leading the utility. Anyanwu’s recommendation as LES’s new CEO will be forwarded to the mayor’s office and Lincoln City Council for final approval.

More information is available at LES.com/CEO.

