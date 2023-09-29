Lincoln boy with rare condition gets to experience preschool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For one family in Lincoln, it’s been a year spent in and out of the hospital. That’s because their son, 4-year-old Bennett Dredge, suffers from a rare condition that leaves him without the use of his legs, but things are turning around for him and his family as Bennett’s health has finally reached a point where he can attend preschool.

For Andrea Dredge, she remembers the feeling all too well, of when the doctors told her of her son’s diagnosis.

“I was very angry at everyone,” Andrea said. “It was a very emotional moment.”

And she still struggles to process it to this day.

“I would say that day feels like an out of body experience,” Andrea said.

Her son Bennett was diagnosed with the most serious type of spina bifida, called myelomeningocele. It’s a rare condition where a baby’s spinal cord doesn’t develop properly in the womb.

Doctors told them in-utero surgery could help his chances to live a more normal life, but his condition was too serious for the operation to move forward.

“When we were told about it, it was kind of the ‘this is your child’s chance of having movement,’ and if they can’t have the surgery, it’s just not an option he’s probably not going to have movement,” Andrea said.

Eventually they found a neurosurgeon at Boys Town in Omaha who helped them come up with a treatment plan once Bennett was born.

“Our viewpoint was we we’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Andrea said.

Since he was born, Bennett has undergone nine different surgeries. Since the start of 2023, the hospital has become a second home for the family.

“Just this year alone, we’ve spent roughly 120 days between being at home and being stuck at the hospital,” said Austin Dredge, Bennett’s father.

But now Bennett is out of the hospital, and he’s finally getting a chance to be a kid.

Doctors said Bennett’s spine has now healed enough to the point where he was able to attend his first day of preschool in Lincoln this week. The family said their support system has kept them strong throughout the difficult journey.

“I think emotionally we rely on each other very hard,” Austin said. “Because without both of us, there wouldn’t be us as a group.”

Bennett’s parents say for now, he will be working on regaining some strength that he lost over the summer following those surgeries. They hope with physical therapy -- he can stay in school for the entire year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.