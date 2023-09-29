Lincoln City Council to host Food Truck Fest on Sept. 30

Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln City Council will host the Food Truck Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Food Truck Zone, Seventh and K streets, under Rosa Parks Way.

The event will include appearances by City Council members, tailgate and basketball games, and music. Food will be available for purchase from MotorFood, La Cocina, Street Treats, El Taconazo, ChiStyle Kitchen and Mary Ellen’s.

Features of the food truck zone include street and reserved parking for multiple food trucks, tables and seating for dining, planters, a basketball half-court, lighting, and obstacles for skateboarding and parkour.

