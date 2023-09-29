Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra

Authorities have identified the woman killed in the two-car crash in Palmyra Thursday evening as 62-year-old Tania Greene of Lincoln.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Nebraska State Patrol adds that 20-year-old Dalton Berkebile of Tecumseh was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol adds that 20-year-old Dalton Berkebile of Tecumseh was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders were sent to the scene on Highway 2 at I Road on the northwest side of Palmyra around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Greene, was traveling northbound on Road I and entered the intersection. Greene was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound Honda Accord, driven by Berkebile, which was traveling on Highway 2.

The State Patrol is reconstructing the crash to determine the factors that lead up to the incident as the investigation continues.

Palmyra Fire & Rescue, Douglas Fire and Rescue, and the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene.

Authorities are investigating a crash in Palmyra Thursday evening.

