Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season. Watch highlights in the video player above.
FINAL SCORES:
Arthur County 71, Southwest 36
Clarkson/Leigh 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)
Garden County 44, South Platte 15
Hampton 1, Santee 0 (Forfeit)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Harvard 6
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alliance: Mitchell VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Ord VS Amherst
@ Arcadia-Loup City: Pleasanton VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Archbishop Bergan: Oakland-Craig VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arlington: Wahoo VS Arlington
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Fort Calhoun VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Minden VS Aurora
@ BDS : Johnson-Brock VS BDS
@ Battle Creek: Norfolk Catholic VS Battle Creek
@ Bellevue West: Gretna VS Bellevue West
@ Bennington: Blair VS Bennington
@ Bloomfield: Creighton VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: Axtell VS Blue Hill
@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County
@ Boys Town: Omaha Concordia VS Boys Town
@ Bridgeport: Kimball VS Bridgeport
@ Burwell: Twin Loup VS Burwell
@ CWC: St. Mary’s VS CWC
@ Cambridge: Alma VS Cambridge
@ Central City: Fairbury VS Central City
@ Central Valley: Ansley-Litchfield VS Central Valley
@ Columbus Lakeview: Schuyler VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Cozad: Gothenburg VS Cozad
@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford
@ Creek Valley: Banner County VS Creek Valley
@ David City: Aquinas Catholic VS David City
@ Diller-Odell: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Diller-Odell
@ Douglas County West: Scotus Central Catholic VS Douglas County West
@ EMF: Thayer Central VS EMF
@ EPPJ: Ainsworth VS EPPJ
@ East Butler: Walthill VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn North: Elkhorn High VS Elkhorn North
@ Elkhorn Valley: North Central VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elm Creek: Overton VS Elm Creek
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Conestoga VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fillmore Central: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Fillmore Central
@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin
@ Gibbon: Centura VS Gibbon
@ Giltner: Nebraska Lutheran VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: Valentine VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Grand Island: Kearney VS Grand Island
@ Gretna East: York VS Gretna East
@ Gross Catholic: Plattsmouth VS Gross Catholic
@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
@ Hartington-Newcastle: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Hemingford: Bayard VS Hemingford
@ Hi-Line: Arapahoe VS Hi-Line
@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Crofton VS Homer
@ Howells-Dodge: Humphrey St. Francis VS Howells-Dodge
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Winside VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Johnson County Central: Palmyra VS Johnson County Central
@ Kearney Catholic: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Kearney Catholic
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Kenesaw VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lexington: Gering VS Lexington
@ Lincoln Christian: Auburn VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln High VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Pius X: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Loomis: Dundy County Stratton VS Loomis
@ Louisville: Yutan VS Louisville
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Plainview VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ Madison: Cross County VS Madison
@ Malcolm: Milford VS Malcolm
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Hitchcock County VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCool Junction: Sutton VS McCool Junction
@ Mead: Weeping Water VS Mead
@ Medicine Valley: Bertrand VS Medicine Valley
@ Meridian: Lewiston VS Meridian
@ Millard West: Millard North VS Millard West
@ Minatare: Hay Springs VS Minatare
@ Morrill: Sutherland VS Morrill
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Omaha Westview VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Mullen: Leyton VS Mullen
@ Nebraska Christian: Ravenna VS Nebraska Christian
@ Nebraska City: Falls City VS Nebraska City
@ Norris: Beatrice VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: Bishop Neumann VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Maxwell VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ Northwest: Hastings VS Northwest
@ ONeill: Pierce VS ONeill
@ Ogallala: McCook VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Benson: Bellevue East VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Buena Vista: Ralston VS Omaha Buena Vista
@ Omaha Central: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha North: Omaha Northwest VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Platteview VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Omaha Westside: North Platte VS Omaha Westside
@ Osceola: Fullerton VS Osceola
@ Palmer: High Plains Community VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha South VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pawnee City: Parkview Christian VS Pawnee City
@ Paxton: Brady VS Paxton
@ Perkins County: Sandhills Valley VS Perkins County
@ Raymond Central: Syracuse VS Raymond Central
@ Scottsbluff: Waverly VS Scottsbluff
@ Seward: Lincoln Northwest VS Seward
@ Shelby-Rising City: Twin River VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Sidney: Chadron VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Deshler VS Silver Lake
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Bryan VS South Sioux City
@ Southern Valley: Sandy Creek VS Southern Valley
@ Southern: Freeman VS Southern
@ St. Paul: Adams Central VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: Dorchester VS Sterling
@ Stuart: St. Edward VS Stuart
@ Summerland: Neligh-Oakdale VS Summerland
@ Superior: Heartland VS Superior
@ Tekamah-Herman: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Tri County: Wilber-Clatonia VS Tri County
@ Wakefield: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wakefield
@ Wayne: Boone Central VS Wayne
@ West Holt: Cedar Catholic VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: Ponca VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wisner-Pilger: Stanton VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wood River: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Wausa VS Wynot
