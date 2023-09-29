Sports Overtime: Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 29)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season. Watch highlights in the video player above.

FINAL SCORES:

Arthur County 71, Southwest 36

Clarkson/Leigh 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)

Garden County 44, South Platte 15

Hampton 1, Santee 0 (Forfeit)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Harvard 6

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Mitchell VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Ord VS Amherst

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Pleasanton VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Oakland-Craig VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Wahoo VS Arlington

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Fort Calhoun VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Minden VS Aurora

@ BDS : Johnson-Brock VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: Norfolk Catholic VS Battle Creek

@ Bellevue West: Gretna VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Blair VS Bennington

@ Bloomfield: Creighton VS Bloomfield

@ Blue Hill: Axtell VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Omaha Concordia VS Boys Town

@ Bridgeport: Kimball VS Bridgeport

@ Burwell: Twin Loup VS Burwell

@ CWC: St. Mary’s VS CWC

@ Cambridge: Alma VS Cambridge

@ Central City: Fairbury VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Ansley-Litchfield VS Central Valley

@ Columbus Lakeview: Schuyler VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Cozad: Gothenburg VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford

@ Creek Valley: Banner County VS Creek Valley

@ David City: Aquinas Catholic VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Diller-Odell

@ Douglas County West: Scotus Central Catholic VS Douglas County West

@ EMF: Thayer Central VS EMF

@ EPPJ: Ainsworth VS EPPJ

@ East Butler: Walthill VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn North: Elkhorn High VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn Valley: North Central VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elm Creek: Overton VS Elm Creek

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Conestoga VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fillmore Central: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin

@ Gibbon: Centura VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Nebraska Lutheran VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Valentine VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island: Kearney VS Grand Island

@ Gretna East: York VS Gretna East

@ Gross Catholic: Plattsmouth VS Gross Catholic

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hemingford: Bayard VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: Arapahoe VS Hi-Line

@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Crofton VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Humphrey St. Francis VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Winside VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson County Central: Palmyra VS Johnson County Central

@ Kearney Catholic: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Kenesaw VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lexington: Gering VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Auburn VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln High VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Loomis: Dundy County Stratton VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Yutan VS Louisville

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Plainview VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Madison: Cross County VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Milford VS Malcolm

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Hitchcock County VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCool Junction: Sutton VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Weeping Water VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Bertrand VS Medicine Valley

@ Meridian: Lewiston VS Meridian

@ Millard West: Millard North VS Millard West

@ Minatare: Hay Springs VS Minatare

@ Morrill: Sutherland VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Omaha Westview VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Mullen: Leyton VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Ravenna VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Falls City VS Nebraska City

@ Norris: Beatrice VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Bishop Neumann VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Maxwell VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Northwest: Hastings VS Northwest

@ ONeill: Pierce VS ONeill

@ Ogallala: McCook VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Benson: Bellevue East VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Ralston VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Central: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Omaha Northwest VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Platteview VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: North Platte VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: Fullerton VS Osceola

@ Palmer: High Plains Community VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha South VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pawnee City: Parkview Christian VS Pawnee City

@ Paxton: Brady VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: Sandhills Valley VS Perkins County

@ Raymond Central: Syracuse VS Raymond Central

@ Scottsbluff: Waverly VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Lincoln Northwest VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Twin River VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Chadron VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Deshler VS Silver Lake

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Bryan VS South Sioux City

@ Southern Valley: Sandy Creek VS Southern Valley

@ Southern: Freeman VS Southern

@ St. Paul: Adams Central VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: Dorchester VS Sterling

@ Stuart: St. Edward VS Stuart

@ Summerland: Neligh-Oakdale VS Summerland

@ Superior: Heartland VS Superior

@ Tekamah-Herman: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Tri County: Wilber-Clatonia VS Tri County

@ Wakefield: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wakefield

@ Wayne: Boone Central VS Wayne

@ West Holt: Cedar Catholic VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Ponca VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wisner-Pilger: Stanton VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wood River: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Wausa VS Wynot

